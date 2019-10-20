Heart of Lubbock Community Garden’s Fall Harvest Festival, Oct. 26

Come join us celebrating our 6th year of successful work together at our Fall Harvest Festival, Saturday at the garden from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Source: Heart of Lubbock)
By KCBD Digital | October 19, 2019 at 7:35 PM CDT - Updated October 19 at 8:35 PM

Provided by Heart of Lubbock

The Heart of Lubbock Neighborhood’s community garden is producing, not just of fruits and vegetables but also of cooperation and fellowship.

Come join us celebrating our 6th year of successful work together at our Fall Harvest Festival, Saturday at the garden from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Located at 21st St. and Ave. X., the team of HOL gardeners, representing the Neighborhood and the nearby Texas Tech campus, will be there along with live snakes, local community vendors, a food truck, games, prizes, crafts and plants for sale, face-painting and much more!

The event is free for anyone interested. Don't forget to join in on the fun whilst wearing your Halloween costume!

6th Annual Fall Harvest Festival

Oct. 26th 10 AM – 3 PM

Heart of Lubbock Community Garden

2324 21st Street

Vendors include: Veteran Affairs, Science Spectrum, AgriLife Extension, TTU Biology Department, and the High Plains Water District.

