Lubbock man in custody, charged with stalking, discharge of a firearm

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - 41-year-old Eugene Rivas, Jr. is in the Lubbock County Detention Center tonight, charged with stalking and discharge of a firearm.
Witnesses told police that Rivas drove up to the house where a former girlfriend was staying, walked up to a witness with a gun in his hand, and fired three times, toward the house and the alley, also leaving a bullet hole in a vehicle.
Officers found two shell casings in Rivas' vehicle where the witness said Rivas was standing when he fired the shots.
Police say the woman also received several long text messages from Rivas, threatening bodily injury or death. Witnesses say he told the woman he fired at the house hoping to kill her.
