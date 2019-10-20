Lubbock police closing roads for crash investigations on Sunday

Provided by Lubbock Police Department
Lubbock police are warning drivers to expect road closures on Sunday as they conduct crash investigations.
8 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. - 8800 University Ave – The north and south bound lanes will be temporarily blocked off. All south bound lanes of travel will be diverted west onto 86th Street.
9:45 a.m. – 11 a.m. - 4500 Quaker Avenue – The north and south bound lanes will be temporarily blocked off. South bound lanes will be diverted west to 44th Street.
11:15 a.m. – 1 p.m. - 3800 University Avenue – North bound lanes will be closed first and keep the south bound lanes open. The north bound lanes will divert east on 39th Street and the south bound lanes will be diverted west on 37th Street. 38th Street will remain closed to through traffic onto University Avenue.
Please remember that when you are diverted into residential neighborhoods that the speed limit is 30 miles per hour.