Terrific Autumn weather tonight

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Terrific fall weather conditions are expected across the area tonight.
Southwest winds quickly return Saturday night with lows in the middle to upper 40’s.
Winds become southerly at 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
It remains very dry with no precipitation in the forecast.
Mostly sunny skies are expected Sunday with highs in the lower to middle 80’s.
Winds become west with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the midday hours.
Elevated fire dangers exist during the afternoon, especially for areas north and west of Lubbock.
A strong cold front arrives Sunday evening switching winds to the northwest.
It will turn colder with overnight lows in the 30’s and 40’s by Monday morning.
North winds may gust up to 30 mph behind the cold front.
It will be cooler Monday with plenty of sunshine and highs in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.
There has been talk of wintry precipitation across the region later this week.
European long range models keep us dry, but the American (GFS) model does show some light wintry precipitation Thursday night and Friday.
For now, I wouldn’t get too excited about this, but it bears watching in case the air is colder than expected.
Stay tuned!
