Warmer and Windy Sunday Ahead of Cold Front Tonight

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Cool start to this Sunday morning, however, southwesterly/westerly wind speeds will begin to increase this morning and continue to remain sustained this afternoon between 15-25mph ahead of a cold front which will arrive tonight.
Afternoon high temperatures under mostly sunny sky in the Hub City will reach the low to mid 80′s while areas off of the Caprock, such as Snyder will be flirting with 90 degrees. Communities in the northwestern South Plains, including Muleshoe and Friona will have high temperatures in the upper 70′s for this afternoon with wind speeds increase fire weather danger as dry fuel and nothing in the way of rainfall expected today.
A cold front will begin to push south across the area tonight which will continue to bring gusty wind through the day tomorrow and drop temperatures to start your Monday in the upper 30′s to low 40′s. A wind-breaker or coat will be needed to start the day tomorrow, but temperatures will begin to rebound by afternoon into the low to mid 70′s.
Wednesday looks to be the warmest in our 7-day forecast with breezy westerly wind ahead of a stronger cold front which is still presenting challenges to the forecast with timing and available moisture potentially making significant changes for the end of the week.
We will continue to monitor data from the First Alert Weather Center and update the forecast as the week progresses.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.