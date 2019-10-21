1 in custody, 1 at large related to death of Andre Emmett

DALLAS, Texas (KCBD) - The Dallas Police Department has issued capital murder warrants for the arrest of 29-year-old Michael Lucky and 32-year-old Keith Johnson. Johnson is currently in police custody, while Lucky is still at large.
According to Dallas Police, around 2:30 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 23, 37-year-old Andre Emmett, was approached by two suspects as he sat in his vehicle in front of his home in the 1800 block of N. Prairie Ave.
The suspects pulled out a gun and an “altercation” began, according to police. Emmett was shot as he ran from them.
Emmett was found by a passerby who called 911. He was found several hundred feet from his home. Emmett was taken to a local hospital where he later died.
Witnesses reported seeing two suspects, one described as a tall, thin Black male wearing a red hat. The suspects entered a white Chrysler 300 and fled onto N. Fitzhugh Avenue towards Ross Avenue.
Police were able to issue the warrants for both men on Saturday, Oct. 19. Johnson is currently in jail on unrelated charges.
Read more from Dallas PD on the arrest and search here.
