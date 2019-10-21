Daybreak Today Monday Morning Brief

Good morning and thank you for joining us!
On Daybreak Today, the National Weather Service confirmed a tornado hit Dallas at 9:48 p.m. Sunday, touching down north of Love Field Airport.
- It tracked northeast through Dallas County for almost 17 miles.
- No injuries have been reported but many homes, apartment buildings and businesses were damaged and destroyed.
Several Flights from Dallas were diverted to Lubbock this morning.
- A flight from DFW to Birmingham, Alabama was diverted here at 2:14 a.m. and a 5:40 a.m. flight to Dallas and Houston was cancelled.
- Those scheduled to flight out to or near the Dallas area are encouraged to call their airline and check their flight’s status.
One person is behind bars after a fight led to a stabbing in Central Lubbock.
- It happened at a business in the 4200 block of 34th Street, just east of Quaker around 5:45 p.m. Sunday.
- One person suffered moderate injuries from this stabbing. The suspect drove from the scene but was later caught.
Early voting begins today in the Texas constitutional amendments election.
- Voters have 10 proposed amendments on their ballots that deal with everything from retiring law enforcement animals to the state’s tax code.
- Early voting runs through Friday, Nov. 1. Election Day is Nov. 5.
