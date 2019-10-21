END ZONE: Local high school football teams ranked in State

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Everything is just a little different in the Lone Star State and that includes high school football.
In Texas, the game is much more than a sport, it's a culture.
So, if you are one of the teams ranked in the state - it's a big deal.
This week, we had 18 schools make the cut on Dave Campbell’s Magazine and sixmanfootball.com rankings...
- 5A Division II: No. 6 Lubbock Cooper
- 4A Division II: No. 5 Estacado
- 3A Division II: No. 6 Abernathy
- 2A Division I: No. 6 New Deal, No. 9 Post
- 2A Division II: No. 10 Ralls
For the six-man rankings, we use sixmanfootball.com:
- 1A Division I: No. 2 Ira, No. 6 Borden County, No. 9 Paducah, No. 13 Spur, No. 22 Valley, and No. 26 Klondike
- 1A Division II: No. 2 Jayton, No. 7 Motley County, No. 13 Whitharral, No. 20 Anton, No. 23 Loop, and No. 26 Amherst.
