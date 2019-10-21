END ZONE: Local high school football teams ranked in State

4A Division II No. 5 Estacado football (Source: Devin Ward)
By Devin Ward | October 21, 2019 at 4:02 PM CDT - Updated October 21 at 4:02 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Everything is just a little different in the Lone Star State and that includes high school football.

In Texas, the game is much more than a sport, it's a culture.

So, if you are one of the teams ranked in the state - it's a big deal.

This week, we had 18 schools make the cut on Dave Campbell’s Magazine and sixmanfootball.com rankings...

  • 5A Division II: No. 6 Lubbock Cooper
  • 4A Division II: No. 5 Estacado
  • 3A Division II: No. 6 Abernathy
  • 2A Division I: No. 6 New Deal, No. 9 Post
  • 2A Division II: No. 10 Ralls

For the six-man rankings, we use sixmanfootball.com:

  • 1A Division I: No. 2 Ira, No. 6 Borden County, No. 9 Paducah, No. 13 Spur, No. 22 Valley, and No. 26 Klondike
  • 1A Division II: No. 2 Jayton, No. 7 Motley County, No. 13 Whitharral, No. 20 Anton, No. 23 Loop, and No. 26 Amherst.

