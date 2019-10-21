1 flight diverted, another cancelled at Lubbock airport after Dallas tornado

A funnel cloud is seen in the Dallas area. A twister rolled through the city, causing damage. No fatalities were reported. (Source: Twitter/@AthenaRising/CNN)
By KCBD Staff | October 21, 2019 at 5:15 AM CDT - Updated October 21 at 5:15 AM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The National Weather Services confirmed a tornado hit Dallas at 9:48 p.m. Sunday north of Love Field Airport. The storm tracked northeast through Dallas County for almost 17 miles.

Because of that some flights from the Dallas-area were diverted to Lubbock or cancelled.

A flight from Birmingham, Alabama was diverted to the Preston Smith International Airport at 2:14 a.m. today. Another flight, which was scheduled for 5:40 a.m. to Dallas and Houston is cancelled.

A list of arrivals and departures at the Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport shows one cancellation because of a tornado in Dallas. (Source: City of Lubbock/ Lubbock Airport website)

Those who have flights scheduled through Dallas should call their airline ahead and check the status of their flight.

A full list of departures and arrivals can be found here.

