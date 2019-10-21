1 flight diverted, another cancelled at Lubbock airport after Dallas tornado

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The National Weather Services confirmed a tornado hit Dallas at 9:48 p.m. Sunday north of Love Field Airport. The storm tracked northeast through Dallas County for almost 17 miles.
Because of that some flights from the Dallas-area were diverted to Lubbock or cancelled.
A flight from Birmingham, Alabama was diverted to the Preston Smith International Airport at 2:14 a.m. today. Another flight, which was scheduled for 5:40 a.m. to Dallas and Houston is cancelled.
Those who have flights scheduled through Dallas should call their airline ahead and check the status of their flight.
