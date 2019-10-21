A freeze for some areas overnight tonight

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Fair skies are in the forecast tonight across the South Plains.
Passing mid and high level clouds can’t be ruled out, but no precipitation is in the forecast.
Humidity levels are extremely dry and will remain that way through Tuesday.
Fair skies are anticipated tonight with low temperatures in the lower to middle 30’s for the Lubbock County area.
Temperatures could fall into the upper 20’s across our northwestern counties provided the skies remain clear and the wind speeds remain very light.
Sunshine returns Tuesday with pleasant daytime highs in the lower 70’s. This is close to our seasonal average for this time of the year.
Winds return to the south at 10 to 15 mph Tuesday afternoon with occasionally higher gusts possible.
Clear skies continue Tuesday night with lows in the lower to middle 40’s. Winds become southwest at 5 to 10 mph overnight and this should keep temperatures a few degrees warmer overnight.
Southwest winds continue for the first part of the day Wednesday. Highs warm into the upper 70’s to near 80 degrees and this will be the warmest day of our 7-day forecast period.
A cold front drops highs into the 50’s Thursday with a slim chance of light precipitation.
European models show a mixture of rain and snow northwest of Lubbock while American models keep us dry and partly sunny.
Details remain to be worked out later this week due to model uncertainty.
Either way, Thursday will be windy and colder and chilly temperatures continue through Saturday morning.
A brief warmup takes place over the weekend followed by another cold front late Sunday into Monday.
Next week looks cool most of the week.
