Halloween and Fall events on the South Plains 2019

October 26 - Trick or Treat Street at Safety City - 4500 Ave. U from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Trick or Treat Street is a night packed with delicious fun and it is free to attend! Round up your fairies, superheroes and littlest goblins for this safe and friendly trick-or-treating extravaganza hosted by Safety City. Children and parents will parade around the kid-sized streets walking from one child-sized building to the next collecting treats and goodies. With their buildings, streets and traffic lights, Safety City is the perfect location for this Halloween event.