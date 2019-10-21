Halloween and Fall events on the South Plains 2019

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - There are many events for the young and not so young to attend from now through Halloween. If you have an event you would like to be added, please email the KCBD newsroom at kcbdnews@kcbd.com.
Through November 3 - Nightmare on 19th - West Texas’ scariest haunted house is open for the season. Brave your way through four spine-chilling attractions and celebrate ten years of fears with Nightmare on 19th!
October 22 - DIA DE LOS MUERTOS FAMILY FUN NIGHT @ GROVES - 5520 19th Street, 6:30 pm - 7:30 pm. This is a free event. Join us for activities and crafts to celebrate the Day of the Dead.
October 24 - A safe night of Tricks and Treats at Burkhart Center for Autism Education and Research, 2902 18th Street from 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm. This is a free event. Join us for a night of Halloween fun and safe trick or treating at the Burkhart Center! We will have games, photos, trick or treating, and more. Children must be accompanied by an adult and may not be left unattended.
October 25 - Trick-or-Treat at Adventure Park, 5110 29th Drive. 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. Free event. Trail through Adventure Park collecting candy at each attraction. Guests are encouraged to dress up (no scary costumes please). Guests 12 and under. Bags provided.
October 25 - Mae Simmons Trunk or Treat - 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. - Mae Simmons Senior Center, 2004 Oak Avenue. Free hot dogs and popcorn. Join us for our first ever Trunk or Treat. Enjoy great cars and decorations from local car clubs.
October 26 - Halloween Comic Fest at the Mahon Library: The Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street, will being giving away free comic books on Saturday, October 26 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. while supplies last. For more information, call 806-775-2835.
October 26 - Walk to End Alzheimer’s. The walk is Halloween-themed. Registration begins at 9 a.m. at 413 E. Broadway at the Lubbock Moonlight Musicals Amphitheater. There will be a ceremony at 10 a.m. and the walk begins at 10:30 a.m.
October 26 - Heart of Lubbock Community Garden’s Fall Harvest Festival - Saturday, October 26 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at 2324 21st Street in Lubbock. The team of HOL gardeners, representing the Neighborhood and the nearby Texas Tech campus, will be there along with live snakes, local community vendors, a food truck, games, prizes, crafts and plants for sale, face-painting and much more! The event is free for anyone interested. Don’t forget to join in on the fun whilst wearing your Halloween costume!
October 26 - Trick or Treat Street at Safety City - 4500 Ave. U from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Trick or Treat Street is a night packed with delicious fun and it is free to attend! Round up your fairies, superheroes and littlest goblins for this safe and friendly trick-or-treating extravaganza hosted by Safety City. Children and parents will parade around the kid-sized streets walking from one child-sized building to the next collecting treats and goodies. With their buildings, streets and traffic lights, Safety City is the perfect location for this Halloween event.
October 26 - Halloween Havoc at Jake’s Sports Cafe - 2nd Annual Halloween Havoc costume contest and concert. Big Costume Contest Prizes!1st-$300, 2nd-$200, 3rd-$100, Group Costume-$200With Performances By:Tea with Titans, Indego, Divided Me, All Falls Down, Phantom Wild and Astringency!Hosted by JJ HowelSat. October 26th, 2019 at 7pm.$10 cash only door fee (under 21 is $12). All Ages!
October 26 - Murder Mystery Dinner at 4ORE! Golf from 8:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. This night will be filled with fabulous freaks, exotic acts, carny food, circus games, and murder! Step under the big top for a magnificent night with a personalized character and dress for the occasion! RSVP today for a circus-themed spectacular!
October 27 - Trunk or Treat at Main Event in Lubbock. 3 p.m. until 6 p.m.
October 27 - Spooky Science Carnival - 5 p.m. – 9 p.m. at the Science Spectrum. One of Lubbock’s largest annual Halloween events, the Spooky Science Carnival at the Science Spectrum, is back again for another exciting year of “spooky, not scary,” safe family fun.
October 27 - Dia de los Muertos Workshop - 1 p.m. - 2:30 p.m. at the Buddy Holly Center Join the Buddy Holly Center for a fun and engaging workshop where people of all ages can decorate sugar skulls, create personalized candles and make macaroni skeletons! Bring the whole family and learn about this traditional Mexican holiday.
October 27 - Trick or Treat at Nightmare on 19th - 6-8 p.m. Dress up the kids and bring them out to the annual free trick or treat event! The actors will be out in non-scary costumes to pass out candy! Get there early to get a good spot in line!
October 27 - Spooky Halloween Wine Tour 4 PM – 10:30 PM West Texas Wine Tours Something “wino” this way comes! Your tour includes VIP Tasting Fees at three wineries and a meat, cheese and cracker snack, costume contests and more spooky surprises.
October 27 - Howl-O-Ween Dog Run & Haunted Hustle - 8:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.Canyon Lake 6 - Bring your four-legged friends, monsters and goblins for this family-friendly event. With two distance options, there is an event for everyone. The 2K9 family-friendly course (1.2 miles) will take you along the beautiful Canyon Lake 6. The more challenging four-mile course has you running through the City of Lubbock Cemetery past Lubbock’s most famous son, Buddy Holly.
October 28 - Nightmare Free Trick-Or-Treat -5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. On the Sunday before Halloween, Nightmare on 19th will host a free Trick-Or-Treat event. Let the kids try their costumes out early. Parents, have no fear. Nightmare on 19th covers their scarier props to keep your little ones at ease.
October 29 - Halloween/Fall part at TJ Patterson Library - 5 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. - Join us for a fall party with games, crafts, and snacks for ages 12 and under. Don’t forget to wear your costume! 1836 Parkway Drive.
October 30 - 2b Trunk or Treat at Second Baptist Church, 6109 Chicago Ave. from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. Are you and your kids looking for a SPOOKTACULAR time? Join Second B on Wednesday October 30th from 5:30-7pm for this year’s TRUNK OR TREAT!
October 31 - 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.- Trunk or Treat in the front parking lot of Altitude Trampoline Park - hosted by the Texas Speed Gang car club.
October 31 - Silly Science Carnival - 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. at the Science Spectrum. An exciting Halloween/Fall fun event designed for pre-schoolers. The Silly Science Carnival is a mini carnival at the Science Spectrum designed for the little ones to have silly and safe family fun!
October 31 - Mall-O-Ween - 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. - Join us at The South Plains Mall for our annual Mall-O-Ween on October 31, 2019! Come experience a fun and safe place for your Trick-or-Treaters. Come show off your cute or spooky costumes and visit a variety of stores handing out yummy candy and cool party toys.
October 31 - Sunset Church of Christ 16th Annual Trunk or Treat from 6:30 p.m. - 8 p.m. 3723 34th Street. There are more than 70 cars each year and more than 2,000 visitors. Free event.
October 31 - Hub City Outreach Center is hosting THE 2nd Annual Youth Halloween Bash of the spooky season!! 6 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. Get your Halloween costume ready and come spend a few hours of your Halloween with us, your friends, family and our community partners! This event will be held INSIDE at 3301 Cornell Street - Optimist Boys and Girls Club. There will be a DJ, costume contest, scavenger hunt, a raffle, games, activities, candy, healthy alternative snacks, photo booth, information and incentives for youth and adults from a variety of our community partners and more! All youth must be accompanied by an adult.
November 1 - The Buddy Holly Center annually participates in Lubbock’s citywide observance of the Mexican holiday, Día de los Muertos, by serving as a host location for Procesiόn with the TTU International Cultural Center, TTU School of Art and the Louise Hopkins Underwood Center for the Arts (LHUCA). Procesiόn will be Friday, November 1, 2019, from 5:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m. between the four locations, and is free to the public. Schedule: TTU International Cultural Center: 5:30 p.m. -6:30 p.m. TTU School of Art: 6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. LHUCA: 7:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. Buddy Holly Center: 6:00 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.