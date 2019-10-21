Kingsbury and the Cardinals win third-straight game

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After beating the New York Giants, 27-21, the Arizona Cardinals are on their first three-game winning streak since 2015.
The Cardinals started out hot, jumping out to a 17-0 lead, but then gave up 14 unanswered points to cling to a 17-14 halftime lead.
Out of the break, the Cardinals would be only ones to score in the third quarter and then would give up a score in the fourth before kicking a field goal to seal the 27-21 win.
With the win, Arizona is now 3-3-1 on the season...
Kingsbury is unbeaten in the month of October but still occupies last place in the NFC West.
