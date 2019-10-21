Midland woman killed in crash just outside of Lamesa

DAWSON COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Department of Public Safety has identified 85-year-old Bonnie L. Byrom of Midland as the woman who died in a two-vehicle crash 1.5 miles southeast of Lamesa.
DPS reports Byrom was traveling east on Saturday, Oct. 19, when she drove past a red light at the intersection of Highway 349 and Highway 87, trying to go left on 87. Her vehicle hit the vehicle of 19-year-old Alejandro Vasquez of Lamesa.
After authorities arrived, she was taken to Lamesa’s Medical Arts Hospital, where she later died. Vasquez was not injured in this wreck.
DPS is still investigating this wreck.
