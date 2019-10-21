Much colder today, and late week

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It's much colder across the KCBD viewing area following a strong cold front overnight. In addition, with the breeze, some wind chills have dipped near 20 degrees in the northern viewing area. What appears to be a stronger cold front is on track to affect us late this week.
This is one of our colder mornings, so far, this season. Temperatures near and below freezing were reported in the northern viewing area. Lubbock was in the 30s with the wind chill near 30.
This afternoon will be sunny, breezy, and chilly. Highs will range from the mid-60s in the northwestern viewing area to the mid-70s in the southeastern viewing area. Lubbock's high will be near 70 degrees.
Tonight will be clear, the wind light, the air cold. Lows will be in the 30s.
Tomorrow will be sunny, and we will get a break from the wind. Highs will be similar to today, ranging from the mid-60s northwest to the mid-70s southeast.
Wednesday brings more sunshine and a return of afternoon wind and warmth. Morning lows will be in the 40s and highs will range from the upper 70s to upper 80s.
Thursday the next cold front will have quite an effect on our area. While there is high confidence that it will get cold, there is low confidence in the precipitation outlook. I’ll include the latest in an update here and in today’s accompanying video, both of which I will post later this morning.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.