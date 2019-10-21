Museum of Texas Tech University opens exhibit highlighting genetic resource collections

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Museum of Texas Tech University is unveiling a new exhibition from the Natural Science Research Laboratory’s (NSRL) Genetic Resources Collection; a database of frozen samples vital to education and scientific discovery.
The Genetic Resources Collection (GRC) of the Natural Science Research Laboratory, a division of the Museum of Texas Tech University, currently houses more than 411,000 samples of preserved animal tissue from more than 1,400 species.
Many of these samples are frozen in liquid nitrogen containers to preserve clues to that animal’s environment (contaminant exposure), health (diseases and parasites), and much more information important to understanding life on earth. The Museum says samples from the GRC are used by scientists worldwide to conduct research and address environmental challenges.
The exhibition titled “Frozen In Time,” opened on October 20 and will run through January 12, 2020.
The Museum of Texas Tech University is located at 3301 4th Street, Lubbock, TX 79409 and is open Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and free to the public.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.