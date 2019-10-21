Olton Police need surveillance video from around the area of the fires

OLTON, Texas (KCBD) - Officials with the Olton Police Department and the State Fire Marshall’s Office are asking Olton residents to check their security camera footage from Friday, October 18 between 1 a.m. and 3 a.m.
They are looking for any help into the investigation of the series of fires from that night.
If anything is seen on the video, please contact the Olton Police Department immediately.
The first fire was reported at a home on Avenue G. About 30 minutes after that call was made VFD then got another call for a home on fire on the town’s Main Street.
The fire at the house on Main Street spread to a neighboring house. Both of those homes were destroyed.
Those on scene report the home on Avenue G only had exterior damage to its garage. That state fire marshal continues to investigate the cause of those three fires.
The Enterprise also posted photos from the fire. That entire gallery can be seen here.
At least one donation page has been set up for one of the victims. Click here to learn more.
