Texas Game Wardens Begin Exchange Program with South African National Parks Game Rangers

The release says while at Kruger, Texas Game Wardens met with park management to discuss shared issues and how they relate to wildlife crimes in Texas. Game wardens also participated in a snare patrol to locate and remove 95 snares along the Sabie River and conducted foot patrols which included a crime scene overview at the location of a poached rhino and death investigation and tusk removal of a deceased elephant. The wardens also toured the Kruger K9 facility and participated in a tracking scenario