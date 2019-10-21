19th Annual South Plains Career Expo Tuesday at the Civic Center

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The 19th Annual South Plains Career Expo is set to take place Tuesday, October 22, with 3,000 High School Junior and Senior students from 74 school districts across the South Plains and 100 exhibitors expected to attend.
The expo will take place from 8 a.m. to Noon, Tuesday at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center.
A release from Workforce Solutions South Plains says the South Plains Career Expo is the premier career-education event and the largest of its kind in West Texas, attended by more than 3,000 students and 100+ businesses and colleges, showing students the diversity of career opportunities in our region.
Company representatives will be available to advise students on career opportunities and the skills and education needed to pursue those careers.
Partners for the Career Expo include Workforce Solutions South Plains, Texas Workforce Commission (Careers in Texas Industries), South Plains College, Lubbock Economic Development Alliance (LEDA), Lubbock Chamber of Commerce, South Plains Closing the Gaps P-20 Council, and the Lubbock ISD CTE Program.
