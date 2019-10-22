Area teams in preseason high school basketball state rankings

By Pete Christy | October 22, 2019 at 4:53 PM CDT - Updated October 22 at 4:53 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The ball has yet to even bounce on the court, but many area teams are preseason-ranked in the TABC (Texas Association of Basketball Coaches) State polls.

You’ll see these teams with our Hoop Madness coverage starting Tuesdays and Friday in January on KCBD NewsChannel 11.

Girls

5A: Lubbock Cooper #18

4A: Levelland #8

3A: Idalou #2, Shallowater #5

2A: Farwell #13

1A: Nazareth #1, Hermleigh #3, Ropes #6, New Home #8, Sands #13, Whiteface #14, Patton Springs #21

Boys

4A: Estacado #11

3A: Abernathy #14, Shalloewater #7

2A: Tahoka #17, Post #13, Floydada #11

1A: Jayton #3, Nazareth #4, Borden County #6, New Home #11, Paducah #12, Spur #22, SpringLake-Earth #23, Hermleigh #25

