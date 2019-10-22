Area teams in preseason high school basketball state rankings

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The ball has yet to even bounce on the court, but many area teams are preseason-ranked in the TABC (Texas Association of Basketball Coaches) State polls.
You’ll see these teams with our Hoop Madness coverage starting Tuesdays and Friday in January on KCBD NewsChannel 11.
Girls
5A: Lubbock Cooper #18
4A: Levelland #8
3A: Idalou #2, Shallowater #5
2A: Farwell #13
1A: Nazareth #1, Hermleigh #3, Ropes #6, New Home #8, Sands #13, Whiteface #14, Patton Springs #21
Boys
4A: Estacado #11
3A: Abernathy #14, Shalloewater #7
2A: Tahoka #17, Post #13, Floydada #11
1A: Jayton #3, Nazareth #4, Borden County #6, New Home #11, Paducah #12, Spur #22, SpringLake-Earth #23, Hermleigh #25
