Chapter 8 of WellSaid: Focused on Kansas

"Well, we only had one turnover this game, and had we shielded all blocks a little bit better, we may have scored, which is really what we're trying to do and the intent to do because we're trying to practice how to score after those interceptions," Matt Wells said. "But we only had one this week. You know the one thing that we did do well is we got two three-and-outs, and I think Iowa State was leading the country in -- help me. The less -- least amount of three-and-outs. Thanks. Least amount of three -- y'all know I struggle with my English grammar sometimes. I appreciate your all's patience with me and our program. Least amount of three-and-outs in the country and we got two. We turned them both into touchdowns. We played off both three-and-outs. So that's part of ball. That's an emotion that's feeding off each other on the sidelines. Certainly, we want to try to take every turnover and turn it right into points, and we missed a red-zone field goal, or that question doesn't come up. You know, we would have liked that to have been a touchdown and been only down a field goal there with right around ten, nine, ten minutes to go in the game and it's a one-possession ballgame. And you think you got two possessions and they got two and here we go. Everybody's got two possessions and let's go play ball. So, yeah, I mean that's the goal. That's what we want to do."