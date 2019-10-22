Chapter 8 of WellSaid: Focused on Kansas

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Following the Baylor loss, where the Red Raiders fell in heartbreaking fashion, a lot of fans were expecting to see a team hungry for redemption.
But instead, we saw a team that came out flat in the first half against Iowa State.
"They started fast. Credit to them. They took advantage of some of our errors, but they also came out and made some plays. We did not match it on offense, which was the disappointing part on our end, especially the first three drives. First, three drives get past the 50 and then I think we dropped a ball on third down. Get all the way out to right around the 50 and bog down and then go three-and-out with another drop on third down," Red Raider football head coach Matt Wells said. "So didn't have very many drops in the day, but we had two key drops on third down. And then you look up after three series and it's 20 to nothing. And so sometimes teams gotta do that when your defense starts slow, and we did start slow on defense. Haven't done that on defense in the last several weeks. But we did and we didn't match it. On offense, and you gotta be able to do that. On the flip side, one of the things I mentioned to our players is you look at the Oklahoma State game two weeks ago, and we did that in terms of we played very well on defense until the offense could kind of catch up to it. And then we did and then we kind of took off."
This season, there has been a trend with the Red Raiders... They force turnovers but they aren't translating into points. So for coach, what can the teamwork on throughout the week to make sure those turnovers turn into scores and momentum?
"Well, we only had one turnover this game, and had we shielded all blocks a little bit better, we may have scored, which is really what we're trying to do and the intent to do because we're trying to practice how to score after those interceptions," Matt Wells said. "But we only had one this week. You know the one thing that we did do well is we got two three-and-outs, and I think Iowa State was leading the country in -- help me. The less -- least amount of three-and-outs. Thanks. Least amount of three -- y'all know I struggle with my English grammar sometimes. I appreciate your all's patience with me and our program. Least amount of three-and-outs in the country and we got two. We turned them both into touchdowns. We played off both three-and-outs. So that's part of ball. That's an emotion that's feeding off each other on the sidelines. Certainly, we want to try to take every turnover and turn it right into points, and we missed a red-zone field goal, or that question doesn't come up. You know, we would have liked that to have been a touchdown and been only down a field goal there with right around ten, nine, ten minutes to go in the game and it's a one-possession ballgame. And you think you got two possessions and they got two and here we go. Everybody's got two possessions and let's go play ball. So, yeah, I mean that's the goal. That's what we want to do."
So, now moving forward - the Red Raiders will look to pick up their first road win of the season when they travel to Kansas to take on the Jayhawks.
Tech has never lost in Lawerence, but the Jayhawks are a much-improved team under first-year head coach Les Miles.
“Kansas is coming off a really big-time phenomenal effort against Texas down there in Austin Saturday,” Wells said. “You know, after watching, I watched all three phases of the ball against Texas last night, and just, again, a phenomenal effort. Those kids played hard. You know, they’re led by the quarterback, Stanley. Pooka is extremely, ultra-talented running back, and when that guy gets into the second level he’s got the ability to hit a home run every single time, as evidenced by his play a little bit Saturday night. But not just Saturday night. You’ve seen it throughout this year. I know one of our defensive guys said you saw it last year. But the guy can hit a home run. So they’re playing with a lot of confidence, and again, as I said, what a phenomenal effort they played with and Coach Miles we have a lot of respect for. Some of those guys on that staff I’ve known for a while. I worked with the D coordinator at one stop. So a staff that I got a lot of respect for. And we certainly need to start regrouping, starting today getting ready for Kansas Jayhawks.”
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.