City Council to hold confirmation vote for new police chief, Floyd Mitchell

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock City Council will vote on Floyd Mitchell’s appointment as the next police chief for the Lubbock Police Department. That is scheduled to take place during its regular city council meeting at 4:30 p.m. inside City Hall.
Once approved Mitchell will begin his tenure on Monday, Nov. 11. The announcement that Mitchell will be taking the role of chief came in early October.
He has been in law enforcement for almost 30 years and will leave his current job as the police chief for Temple. Mitchell will step in as Lubbock’s 23rd police chief and follows Greg Stevens, who announced his retirement in April.
