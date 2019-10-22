Daybreak Today Tuesday Morning Brief

Good morning and thank you for joining us!
On Daybreak Today, two men have been arrested and charged with capital murder in the death of former Texas Tech basketball star Andre Emmett.
- They are 32-year-old Keith Johnson and 29-year-old Michael Lucky. Johnson was already in jail on unrelated charges.
- Lucky turned himself into police headquarters on Monday afternoon.
- Read the latest on their arrests here: 2 charged with capital murder in the death of Andre Emmett
Police in Lamesa are asking for help to find the person who killed 28-year-old Chapagne Woods, who was 7 months pregnant.
- Police say Woods was inside of her home when someone shot from outside.
- So far, no suspects have been identified.
- Read more on that investigation here: Pregnant woman killed in Lamesa shooting
Police in Olton, who are investigating last weeks house fires, are asking residents to check security cameras to see if anyone can be seen on video between the hours of 1 and 3 a.m on Friday, Oct. 18.
- Those who know anything are asked to call the Olton Police Department at 806-285-2611.
- The video is needed to help in the investigation of the fires, which authorities believe could be arson.
- Read more here: Olton Police need surveillance video from around the area of the fires
Cleanup in the Dallas are will take weeks after a powerful EF-3 tornado tore through the city and suburbs Sunday night.
- More violent weather is also expected as that same storm system moves east.
- It was reported a tree fell on a home in Benton County, Arkansas, killing a man inside. While in Memphis, a massive tree fell over, splitting a home in half.
- Read more about what forecasters are saying here: Tornado slams Dallas; 4 killed in Arkansas, Oklahoma
Read more local stories here:
- DPS responds to crash on Hwy 84, one with moderate injuries
- 19th Annual South Plains Career Expo Tuesday at the Civic Center
- Halloween and Fall events on the South Plains 2019
- Museum of Texas Tech University opens exhibit highlighting genetic resource collections
- Midland woman killed in crash just outside of Lamesa
- Police identify suspect involved in Sunday stabbing
For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.
As always, be sure to join Sharon Maines, and Steve Divine along with the rest of the Daybreak Today crew for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.