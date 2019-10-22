Daybreak Today Tuesday Morning Brief

2 arrested, charged with death of Andre Emmett; pregnant woman killed in Lamesa; cleanup continues in Dallas as storms continue east

Daybreak Today Tuesday Morning Brief
By Michael Cantu | October 22, 2019 at 6:16 AM CDT - Updated October 22 at 6:16 AM

Good morning and thank you for joining us!

On Daybreak Today, two men have been arrested and charged with capital murder in the death of former Texas Tech basketball star Andre Emmett.

Police in Lamesa are asking for help to find the person who killed 28-year-old Chapagne Woods, who was 7 months pregnant.

Police in Olton, who are investigating last weeks house fires, are asking residents to check security cameras to see if anyone can be seen on video between the hours of 1 and 3 a.m on Friday, Oct. 18.

Cleanup in the Dallas are will take weeks after a powerful EF-3 tornado tore through the city and suburbs Sunday night.

  • More violent weather is also expected as that same storm system moves east.
  • It was reported a tree fell on a home in Benton County, Arkansas, killing a man inside. While in Memphis, a massive tree fell over, splitting a home in half.
  • Read more about what forecasters are saying here: Tornado slams Dallas; 4 killed in Arkansas, Oklahoma

Read more local stories here:

