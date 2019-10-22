DPS responds to crash on Hwy 84, one with moderate injuries

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Department of Public Safety was called to a crash that slowed traffic on highway 84 Monday evening.
Just after 5 p.m. Monday night, emergency crews responded to the intersection of highway 84 and Milwaukee Avenue. DPS says the driver of an ’08 Toyota SUV failed to yield right-of-way to an ’09 Infinity that was travelling east on highway 84.
The 49-year-old female driver of the Infinity suffered moderate injuries, her two passengers, one of whom was a minor, suffered minor injuries. The driver of the SUV, also a minor, was not injured.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.