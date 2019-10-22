Four men indicted, charged in drive-by shooting from 2018

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Four men were indicted by a Lubbock County Grand Jury on Tuesday, charged with aggravated assault in connection with a drive-by shooting that happened back on June 18, 2018.
A 16-year-old woman was injured in the incident that happened near 37th Street and Avenue U.
Police arrested Malachi Peppers, Deangiilo Hill and Treveon Tyler. 19-year-old Sabastian Mitchell turned himself in.
The arrest warrant says 16 rounds were fired. Three vehicles were damaged by the bullets. The arrest warrant says shots were fired towards residences and cars as they drove off. People were in their yards and inside the homes. A supplemental police report says Hill is accused of leaning out of the car window with a gun, shooting and saying "I'm shot y'all, I am shot y'all."
Malachi Peppers, Treveon Tyler, Deangillo Hill remain in jail - Peppers on $100,000 bond, Tyler on $45,000 bond, Hill on $200,000 bond.
Sabastian Mitchell is not in jail as of Oct. 23, 2019.
