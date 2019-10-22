Lamesa mourns pregnant mother, unborn child killed in shooting

LAMESA, Texas (KCBD) - The Lamesa community is mourning the loss of two young lives tonight, after a pregnant woman was shot inside her home.
Champagne Woods, a 28-year-old mother to be, was in her Lamesa apartment Saturday night when shots were fired through the window from outside her home. She was seven months pregnant. Both Woods and her unborn son died because of her injuries.
Champagne was hit by two shots, one in the back, one in the arm.
Police tell us Woods' 6-year-old son was home at the time of the shooting.
An autopsy has been ordered and police continue to search for answers.
Friends of Woods tell us they're still in shock.
Jim Rodriguez, owner of Maker's Design Preschool in Lamesa, says Champagne was a pre-k teacher there who impacted not only the lives of her students but others in the community as well.
Stephanie Raybon, former high school teacher and friend of Woods said, "For somebody to do something like this, I think it's more than just tragic because you lose such a wonderful person in the process and her potential and anything else that she had going in her future. She was only 28 years old," Raybon said.
The loss is especially hard for her family as Champagne touched her son's heart as well
"Most people know Thomas because of his special needs but she just would talk to him like he was a normal kid, which is sometimes hard to do."
Champagne most recently worked at McDonalds in Lamesa.
The manager there told us they have had a table set up in the restaurant for those who would like to sign cards in memory of her.
Everyone we spoke to says they will miss her smile the most.
At last check Lamesa police have not identified a suspect in this murder.
