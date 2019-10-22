Local Athletes shine at TAPPS Cross Country State meet

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - For the third year in a row, the Southcrest Christian Boys Cross Country team finished as State Champions for TAPPS Class 2A.
The Warriors finished with 56-points to take the title, while All Saints Episcopal School came in second place with 72-points.
In TAPPS Class 1A Boys 5k, Christ the King would finish in second place with 100-points.
In the 4A Boys ranks, Trinity Christian finished 11th and Lubbock Christian finished 17th.
In the 4A Girls ranks, Lubbock Christian came in 11th, while Trinity Christian would follow that in 12th place.
Here are some individual results for our area athletes.
BOYS:
- 4A: 5th place - Pierce Tapp - Trinity Christian
- 2A: 2nd place - Alex Spence - Southcrest Christian
- 2A: 8th place - Jacob Kidder - Southcrest Christian
- 2A: 11th place - Taylor Lee - All Saints Episcopal School - Lubbock
- 2A: 12th place - Bumstead Ash - All Saints Episcopal School - Lubbock
- 2A: 13th place Landon Delgado - Southcrest Christian
- 2A: 15th place - Samual Aycock - All Saints Episcopal School - Lubbock
- 2A: 18th place: Kase Perry - Southcrest Christian
- 2A: 22nd place - Clary Gage - All Saints Episcopal School - Lubbock
- 2A: 23rd place - Kaleb Gaona - Southcrest Christian
- 2A: 24th place - Paone Vincent - All Saints Episcopal School - Lubbock
- 2A: 28th place - Keith Preston - Southcrest Christian
- 1A: 2nd place - Colby Sandoval - Christ the King
- 1A: 3rd place - Lincoln Fleischman - Kingdom Preparatory Academy
- 1A: 10th place - Michael Chaloupka - Christ the King
- 1A: 13th place - Zechariah Carrillo - Christ the King
GIRLS:
- 5A: 8th place - Kaylnn Jimenez- Lubbock Christian
- 5A: 17th place - Rainey Paine - Trinity Christian
- 5A: 18th place - Campbell Kothmann - Trinity Christian
- 2A: 12th place - Nina Lopez - Southcrest Christian
- 2A: 29th place - Trista Lane - Southcrest Christian
- 2A: 34th place - Faith Lopez - Southcrest Christian
