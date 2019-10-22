Nice tonight, much colder tomorrow night

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Our big weather story involves the arrival of a strong cold front Wednesday night into Thursday.
This front will bring a 30 degree drop in temperatures from Wednesday afternoon to Thursday afternoon.
A slight chance of wintry precipitation is in the forecast late Thursday night through Friday morning.
In the meantime, clear skies continue Tuesday night with lows in the lower to middle 40’s. Winds become southwest at 5 to 10 mph overnight and this should keep temperatures a few degrees warmer overnight.
Southwest winds continue for the first part of the day Wednesday. Highs warm into the upper 70’s to near 80 degrees and this will be the warmest day of our 7-day forecast period.
A cold front drops highs into the 40’s and 50’s Thursday with a slim chance of light precipitation.
European models show a mixture of rain and snow northwest of Lubbock while American models still keep us dry and partly sunny.
Details remain to be worked out later this week due to model uncertainty.
Either way, Thursday will be windy and colder and chilly temperatures continue through Saturday morning.
A brief warmup takes place Saturday followed by another cold front late Sunday into Monday.
Next week looks cooler than average most of the week.
