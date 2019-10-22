One Class At A Time: Idalou Elementary teacher, Make-A-Wish awarded $500

IDALOU, Texas (KCBD) - Idalou Elementary teacher Lori Hollingsworth is the second 2019-2020 recipient of KCBD’s One Class At A Time $500 donation and recognition sponsored by Frontier Dodge and Spirit Chrysler.
“It is a huge honor,” Hollingsworth said. “I think unless you are a teacher or a spouse of a teacher do you realize how much money that teachers put into their classrooms out of their own pockets. So, this is enormous. This will help incredibly. However, I feel a little bit undeserving. I think you can walk into any teacher’s room in this building and you would see the same hard work and dedication. This school is filled with amazing teachers.”
Hollingsworth teaches 4th grade English and writing. Although she’s taught more than 13 years in Idalou, she was uneasy at the beginning of this year.
“We had a very difficult summer with my son becoming sick again,” Hollingsworth said. “I was very nervous about starting school, not knowing how I was going to divide my time and balance my work and then the things that were going on at home. It’s worked out wonderfully. The community has really rallied around us and supported us. The school has been amazing. So, this will help out tremendously. We’re going to [Cook Children’s Medical Center] in Fort Worth every month for some treatments there so this will be used very importantly.”
In June her son, Caed, was diagnosed with Henoch-Schönlein purpura (HSP), which affects blood vessels, kidneys, joints and intestines. It’s visible on the body in the form of a rash. The family said the rash spread quickly and caused excruciating pain, eventually taking all his strength and making him wheelchair-bound.
“It has hospitalized him eight times in the last four months,” Hollingsworth said. “We’re hoping we can get it under control and get it gone but it may take a while.”
Specialists at Cook’s hospital were charged with making sense of what was attacking Caed. He had surgery, keeping him in the hospital while he celebrated his 16th birthday. Caed now receives monthly infusions and goes through physical therapy to regain strength.
The One Class at a Time program gives the teacher a chance to choose a charity or non-profit organization that will also receive $500. Hollingsworth chose Make-A-Wish North Texas. The Hollingsworth family benefited from the charity in 2008 when Caed was having complications with his intestines when he was younger. At age four he experienced a midgut volvulus, requiring surgery and the removal of 90 percent of his small bowel and half his colon. He was hospitalized for almost a year at Covenant Children’s and the University of Nebraska Medical Center.
When he was granted a wish, it was to go to Disney World.
“I did not have to think twice about Make-A-Wish,” Hollingsworth said. “They helped us during a time in our lives that we needed it so desperately. That trip just helped us forget about his illness and the suffering that he had gone through for that week. I always tell people that they treat you like royalty down to every tiny detail. We will forever be grateful. We talk about that trip even to this day. It happened 10 years ago but it was amazing.”
Make-A-Wish tells KCBD each wish it grants for children costs about $10,000.
“That’s one of my favorite parts about Make-A-Wish is that we truly love on these families in one of their biggest times of need,” Development Officer Candice Hayes said. “I know several families that I’ve kept in contact with over the years through wish granting say that it’s life-changing. It’s a life-changing wish. It means a lot to me 10 years later that they still remember it, value it and want to give back to us.”
Hollingsworth said she’s felt the grace given by the school and community members. She’s also grateful for the understanding of her students’ parents.
“All the support means a lot, that I’m not just their child’s teacher but also a mom,” Hollingsworth said. “My family is struggling right now so all the support means the world to us.”
If you would like to nominate a teacher to receive the One Class at a Time recognition, click here.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.