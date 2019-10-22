Police detain Tascosa High School student, another suspect for weapon on campus

Amarillo Police have detained a Tascosa High School student and another person for having a weapon in their possession on campus. The two met after school in the south parking lot across the street from the school. Police believe the weapon was brought to the parking lot by the other individual who was there to meet the student. A bus driver nearby saw the man holding the weapon and called authorities. Several other campus staff members immediately helped as school liaison officers detained the two suspects and recovered the weapon. Thanks to the actions of school personnel and our liaison officers, this situation was resolved quickly.

Statement from Amarillo ISD