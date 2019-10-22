Police detain Tascosa High School student, another suspect for weapon on campus

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo ISD said the Amarillo Police Department detained a Tasosa High School student and another person for having a weapon on campus.
In a statement from Amarillo ISD, the two met after school in the south parking lot across the street from the school.
Police believe the weapon was brought to the parking lot by the other person who was there to meet the student.
A bus driver nearby saw the man holding the weapon and quickly called authorities.
School liaison officers detained the two suspects and recovered the weapon.
Amarillo ISD praised Tascosa High School staff and liaison officers for their actions as it was resolved quickly.
The school feels the safety training, protocols, and practice for situations such as this paid off today.
Tascosa High School and Amarillo Police are urging as a safety reminder, “If you see something, say something.”
You can read the full statement from Amarillo ISD below:
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.