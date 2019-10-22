Veterans to carry donated food from Monterey H.S. to Lubbock Impact

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Local veterans will gather today at Monterey High school and walk/run to Lubbock Impact with canned food in backpacks in order to stock the Lubbock Impact Emergency Food Pantry.
The veterans are expected to arrive between 6:30 and 6:45. This is the third year for this event. The Lubbock Impact pantry relies on donations from the community to help provide emergency food items for the working poor and poverty stricken of our community.
The goal is to provide the client enough food to make it through the next day or two when a South Plains Food Bank food voucher or other assistance may be received. Canned items expected include pop-top fruit, Vienna sausages and ravioli.
The walk/run will start on the lot east of the football field.
Donations can be dropped off at 3214 30th Street, on the front porch. Canned food, any fruit, macaroni and cheese, pinto beans, black beans, ranch style beans, vienna sausages, tamales, cereal and toilet paper are some of the items requested. They are asking for people to not bring canned vegetables.
For more information about Lubbock Impact, visit their website here.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.