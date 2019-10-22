Wintry showers possible late-week in West Texas

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Temperatures today will be much like yesterday, but with much less wind it will be a more comfortable day. The late-week cold front I've been highlighting since last Thursday continues to look significant in terms of temperature and wind, but there remains uncertainty about precipitation.
As cold, or nearly so, this morning as yesterday. It doesn't feel it, however, because this morning's winds are quite light. There's little to no wind chill factor. As cool, or nearly so, this afternoon as yesterday. Highs will range from the upper 60s northwest to the upper 70s southeast. It will be more comfortable, however, because winds this afternoon will remain light under a sunny sky.
Warmer, but also breezy, weather returns tomorrow afternoon. The sunshine and gusty southwesterly wind will help push temperatures above average. While morning lows will be in the 40s, highs will range from the mid-70s to mid-80s.
The next cold front is now only about 36 hours from arrival, and Thursday is now in range of two of our higher resolution models. I now have more data than just 24 hours ago when only longer range, medium resolution, models covered Thursday and Friday. The front now is expected to move through the viewing area Wednesday evening, and will be south of the viewing area before sunrise Thursday.
Watch for the precipitation forecast maps in the video which I'll post later this morning here on our Weather Page.
Cold and windy conditions will greet you Thursday morning. I anticipate the day's peak temperature shortly after midnight, with falling temperatures during the day, and the minimum temperature nearly 24 hours later just before midnight.
Showers are possible Thursday, though current data indicates the chance is low. If showers develop, a wintry mix - one or more types, liquid, frozen, or freezing - is possible. Based on the current forecast temperature profile, rain is the most likely type near Lubbock and areas to the south and east. Some snow or a mix may fall at times over the northwestern viewing area, mainly late Thursday into early Friday.
At this time I don't anticipate snow or ice accumulation on area roads as temperatures ahead of this system are rather warm. That said, if the precipitation intensity picks up there might be brief periods during which icy conditions exist in some spots. That would be most likely over the far northwestern viewing area.
Please keep up with the latest conditions, forecasts, drive to conditions, and anticipate possible travel hazards.
To our west, this likely will be the first significant snowfall of the season in northeastern NM, in particular the higher elevations.
