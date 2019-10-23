Consider This: A Familiar request for Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Scary moments Sunday night for thousands of our neighbors in the metroplex.
The weather service is now confirming nine tornadoes hit Dallas-Fort Worth. Winds over 140 miles per hour carved a 15-mile path of destruction that left thousands without power and turned 16 counties into disaster zones.
I think it is nothing short of amazing that there were no reports of fatalities or even serious injuries.
What does not surprise me are the reports of people in Dallas taking cover and turning on local news after the city activated their 156 siren warning system.
Consider This:
I’ve been saying it for years, installing tornado sirens in Lubbock is long overdue. I have called on city council, new and old, to make it a top priority. My request continues to fall on deaf ears. Today’s advanced technology of cell phone alerts and texting could easily be taken out by any storm, much less a tornado.
I will say it again, public safety is the #1 function of city government. I would much rather see my taxes used for a 5 or even 10 million dollar siren system instead of 40 plus million dollars on the ivory tower renovation.
It’s hard to argue sirens didn’t save lives in Dallas this weekend. It’s even harder to argue that Lubbock shouldn’t already have them.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.