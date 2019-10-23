Daybreak Today Wednesday Morning Brief

Good morning and thank you for joining us!
On Daybreak Today, the City of Lubbock has a new police chief.
- The city council formally voted to hire Temple Police Chief, Floyd Mitchell, at last night’s meeting.
- Mitchell is now the 23rd person to serve in that capacity.
- Read more about his appointment here: City Council confirms new police chief, Floyd Mitchell
Lamesa police continue their investigation into Saturday night’s fatal shooting of 28-year-old Champagne Woods.
- She was killed when someone fired shots into her apartment.
- Woods was 7-months pregnant and the baby did not survive.
- Read more here: Lamesa mourns pregnant mother, unborn child killed in shooting
A cold front is headed to the South Plains and could bring with it conditions that could lead to wintry precipitation.
- Wind is on the way, but right now radar is showing no precipitation during the day. Lubbock and the surrounding areas could top out near 80 degrees today.
- However, around sunset this evening the front will come with windy and cold conditions.
However, around sunset this evening the front will come with windy and cold conditions.
Texas GOP House Speaker, Dennis Bonnen, will not run for re-election; he made this announcement Tuesday morning.
- Bonnen has come under fire after the release of a secretly recorded conversation he had with a conservative lobbying group in which he offered access to the chamber in exchange for dirt on Republican legislators.
- The recording remains under investigation by the Texas Rangers.
- Read more from The Texas Tribune here: Texas House Speaker Dennis Bonnen won’t seek reelection after recording scandal
