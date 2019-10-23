Daybreak Today Wednesday Morning Brief

Lubbock confirms new Police Chief Floyd Mitchell, cold front headed to the South Plains, Bonnen will not seek re-election after secret recording scandal

By Michael Cantu | October 23, 2019 at 6:19 AM CDT - Updated October 23 at 6:19 AM

Good morning and thank you for joining us!

On Daybreak Today, the City of Lubbock has a new police chief.

Lamesa police continue their investigation into Saturday night’s fatal shooting of 28-year-old Champagne Woods.

A cold front is headed to the South Plains and could bring with it conditions that could lead to wintry precipitation.

  • Wind is on the way, but right now radar is showing no precipitation during the day. Lubbock and the surrounding areas could top out near 80 degrees today.
  • However, around sunset this evening the front will come with windy and cold conditions.
Texas GOP House Speaker, Dennis Bonnen, will not run for re-election; he made this announcement Tuesday morning.

Read more local stories here:

