Former Brownfield officer arrested, charged with family violence

BROWNFIELD, Texas (KCBD) - Charles Randall Forbes, a former police officer with the Brownfield Police Department, has been arrested and charged with family violence by strangulation and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
The Brownfield News reports Forbes was arrested around 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20 and was released just after 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, on a combined bond of $40,000.
Forbes served as an officer with Brownfield PD from September of 2015 to July of 2018, according to The Brownfield News.
No other information is available on this case.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.