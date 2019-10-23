KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Bailey

By Michael Cantu | October 23, 2019 at 6:35 AM CDT - Updated October 23 at 6:36 AM
Bailey, KCBD's Pet of the Day for Wednesday, Oct. 23.
Bailey, KCBD's Pet of the Day for Wednesday, Oct. 23. (Source: Roxanne McDaniel Pet Photography)

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Bailey, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Bailey is a 2-year-old beagle-Doberman mix, who is a long-stay female at the shelter.

She is spayed, sweet and enjoys the company of other dogs. She has been with LAS since early-April.

Bailey’s adoption fees for Wednesday, Oct. 23, have been waived.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

