KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Bailey

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Bailey, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Bailey is a 2-year-old beagle-Doberman mix, who is a long-stay female at the shelter.
She is spayed, sweet and enjoys the company of other dogs. She has been with LAS since early-April.
Bailey’s adoption fees for Wednesday, Oct. 23, have been waived.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Friday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Zoey
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.