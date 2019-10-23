Lubbock Chamber to host active shooter training early November

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Chamber of Commerce will host its Citizen’s Response to an Active Shooter, an active-shooter training course from 1:30-4 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7 inside the Lubbock Dream Center at 1111 30th St. This event is free and open to the public.
The training program was created by Corporal Chris Paine, who is a 15-year veteran with the Lubbock Police Department. This is also put together in part by efforts from Lubbock Mom’s Blog, the Mayor’s Community Engagement Task Force and LPD.
Those who plan on attending are encouraged to to RSVP on the Chamber’s Facebook event page or call the Chamber at 806-761-7000.
“The goal of our training is to save as many lives as possible by empowering our citizens with a plan of immediate action in the face of great danger and fear,” Paine said in a Chamber news release. “I hope that by the end of the training our community will have restored confidence in their safety as citizens.”
