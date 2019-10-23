Lubbock County announces two road improvements associated with “2019 Better, Safer Roads Program”

**This press release from Lubbock County**
Lubbock County will improve CR 2900 from FM 40 to CR 6500 from gravel to a paved surface in Precinct 3. Work is scheduled to begin on October 28th and be completed in the Spring of 2020. Affected property owners will be notified of the project schedule and details. Lubbock County forces will complete this project.
“CR 2900 is just the first of many county roads in Precinct 3 that will be improved because of the 2019 Better, Safer Roads Program,” said Precinct 3 Commissioner Gilbert A. Flores. “I am glad that the citizens of Lubbock County agree with the need for road improvements throughout the County, especially in Precinct 3. The main concern for all Lubbock County Commissioners is the safety of the citizens traveling on our county roads.”
Work has begun on the advanced planning and design portion of Woodrow Road from Slide Road to Lubbock-Cooper High School. Lubbock County retained the services of Kimley-Horn and Associates of Lubbock to complete the design of a road that can handle the high volume of traffic that continues to increase daily. Once completed, Woodrow Road will be widened from a two lane road to a five lane urban facility.
In 2018, Lubbock County was successful in obtaining $2.6 million in federal funding from the Lubbock Metropolitan Planning Organization for the Woodrow Road project.
Precinct 1 Commissioner Bill McCay stated, “Woodrow Road is one of the most dangerous and congested county roads in our County. But more importantly a significant portion of the traffic on Woodrow Road are young drivers driving to and from Lubbock-Cooper High School. It is imperative that we widen this road, not only for the quality of life for those who travel it daily, but for the safety of our citizens.”
The Lubbock County Better, Safer Road Program passed earlier this year authorizes the County to issue up to $99.6 million for County wide roadway improvements. The initial $5 million in Bond proceeds were received in September 2019.
