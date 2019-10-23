Much colder overnight, Wintry precipitation possible Thursday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Much colder weather is expected across the South Plains tonight and Thursday.
A very strong early season cold front tracks across the area during the overnight hours.
Initially, we can expect a wind shift to the north this evening, but the colder air lags behind and will blast through the area before daybreak Thursday.
The secondary surge of colder air will be the true Canadian cold front with the biggest drop in temperatures taking place overnight.
Lows end up in the 40’s most of the night, but expect temperatures to fall into the 30’s around daybreak with strong north winds up to 20 to 35 mph. Gusts may exceed 40 mph during the day.
This may produce wind chills in the 20’s throughout the morning hours.
High temperatures remain in the 30’s and 40’s with north winds remaining gusty winds through midnight.
Models also indicate a 50-50 chance of rain, possibly mixed with snow.
The best chance of wintry precipitation exists north and west of Lubbock with accumulations from a trace to 1” possible north and west of Lubbock.
Most of the computer models show the best chance of precipitation Thursday afternoon and Thursday evening with precipitation chances decreasing late Thursday night.
It will be cold with lows in the upper 20’s to lower 30’s Friday morning.
Friday becomes partly sunny and a little warmer with highs in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s.
Saturday looks nice, but Sunday turns cooler again.
Models keep Sunday’s front dry.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.