New support group for ALS: Nice Guys Disease

No matter what type of ALS, only 5 or 10 percent of cases is inherited. Charlene has a big family but says there is no indication of ALS anywhere else in the family. That was a comfort to Charlene to learn that ALS is not a genetic threat to her twin sister. Johnny says his comfort came randomly in a book store when he happened to notice the sub-title of a book that interested him. He says, "Just out of the clear blue, sitting there, it says 'old man, young man' and lessons in life." Johnny had never heard of the book or movie, "Tuesdays with Morrie". But he says, "By page 7, it says ‘Morrie has ALS'. So how did that happen without the providence of God?"