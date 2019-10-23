Dangerous inmate in custody after stealing Sheriff’s Dept. vehicle

SNYDER, Texas (KCBD) - “Please lock your doors and stay inside.” The Snyder Police Department warned residents a dangerous inmate had escaped from custody. It took less than 30 minutes for officials to find the suspect.
The inmate escaped in the area of Avenue A and 35th Street in Snyder. The escaped inmate has been identified as 26-years-old Christopher Charles Minor.
The escaped inmate stole a Sheriff’s department vehicle. The vehicle has been found and the inmate was on foot. He was considered dangerous.
Police warned residents to stay indoors and away from windows.
The Snyder Police Department and other agencies were in the area.
The schools in Snyder were placed on lockdown, but officials say the lockdown has been lifted.
Western Texas College also sent an alert to students to be alert and to shelter in place..
