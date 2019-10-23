Superintendent resigns, as parents demand change at Childress ISD

CHILDRESS, Texas (KFDA) - The Childress ISD held a board meeting where a unanimous agreement occurred regarding the resignation of former superintendent Rick Teran.
After receiving documentation of former Superintendent Rick Teran resignation, it’s clear this was a mutual agreement between both parties, but after speaking with ten parents who are still adamant about what else is going to be done to improve the school conditions.
The public was also in attendance at yesterday's meeting were 66 parents were in attendance to speak on issues with the school board.
“I obtain a motion that we accept the form and final resignation of Rick Teran, Superintendent of Childress ISD. I summit, the motion has been made, all those in favor lift your hand,” said Childress ISD Executive Board President.
“There’s a problem. There’s an epidemic going on in these schools. This ain’t just happening in junior high, it’s happening in high school, elementary, there’s a big problem with bullying in our school system," said Derek Seal, parent of a Childress ISD student.
Many of these parents presented personal examples to the school board.
“He was bullied by two other students, he was assaulted, and when he tried to scream out for help, they covered his mouth with their hands, and this teacher, she’s still teaching today, was told by the students that the bullying was occurring, and she did nothing," said Seal.
“Me and my wife, we’re deeply hurt. When my son was telling his story about being bum-rushed in the bathroom, lights shut out, the door closed and locked, pushed in a corner, two kids, two bullies on him. He said, 'Dad, I could take one. I couldn’t take both," said Richard Gibbs, parent of Childress ISD student.
Now that parents made the executive board aware of what’s going on, they hope to see a change very soon.
“I feel like we need to give the board time to rectify the situation, it’s not going to happen overnight, it’s a terrible situation no matter how we look at it, but I really do feel like if we give them the time hopefully we will give them, hopefully, they will do what is right," said Laruen Bratton, parent of Childress ISD student.
