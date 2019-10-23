TACCA and SPAG to help elderly, disabled, and fixed income Lubbock residents with safe heating

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - For the 19th year, The Texas Association of Commercial Contractors has partnered with The South Plains Association of Governments Area Agency on Aging to help the elderly, disabled, and those with low income get a safe, free source of heat as a part of the “Heat the Town” program. It’s a timely event with Thursday’s cold front.
This Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., TACCA will be going around to clean heating units and furnaces and make sure carbon monoxide isn’t getting into living spaces.
They are looking to help out 30 more residents this weekend.
“You know those folks are extremely grateful for us to be there. You’ll get hugs and tears and they make us cry and we’ll get the work done after that. It’s a wonderful thing to do and be a part of, and help get them warm because I personally have no idea what it would be like to come home to a cold house throughout the winter, said Ronald Chambless, a representative with TACCA. “Some of these folks have gone two to three years without heat. They’ll heat their homes with a cook stove, which is a no no. Don’t do that, you know, call us.”
Around 45 technicians volunteer for the program and for Saturday’s event they’re going to help around 70 residents total.
Sometimes, if they have to condemn the equipment, Chambless says they’ll replace it. They get funds for the equipment from fundraisers throughout the year like a sporting clay event and a golf tournament.
ACCA contractors have also donated time, money and parts to the program.
To see if you qualify, call SPAG-AAA at (806) 687-0940 or (806) 762-8721.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.