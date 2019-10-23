TACCA and SPAG to help elderly, disabled, and fixed income Lubbock residents with safe heating

“You know those folks are extremely grateful for us to be there. You’ll get hugs and tears and they make us cry and we’ll get the work done after that. It’s a wonderful thing to do and be a part of, and help get them warm because I personally have no idea what it would be like to come home to a cold house throughout the winter, said Ronald Chambless, a representative with TACCA. “Some of these folks have gone two to three years without heat. They’ll heat their homes with a cook stove, which is a no no. Don’t do that, you know, call us.”