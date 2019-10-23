Wintry weather on the way

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A strong cold front will bring a variety of weather to the KCBD viewing area and West Texas over the next 36 hours. Sunshine, wind, thunderstorms, overcast, drizzle, rain, and even some snow are possible. However, only some of the viewing area may see the wintry showers, and some spots may see no precipitation at all.
The sunshine is today, which will be breezy with highs from the low 70s in the northwestern viewing area to the mid-80s in the southeastern viewing area.
There's a chilly breeze this morning, and the wind will gradually ramp up this afternoon. It will become windy behind the front this evening and especially overnight.
A few thunderstorms may develop with the front this evening over the southeastern half of so of the viewing area. The chance of rain will be low, but with any storm they may be brief heavy rainfall.
Clouds will fill in behind the front overnight, and there may be some drizzle by sunrise tomorrow.
Drizzle is the most likely type of precipitation early tomorrow morning.
Spotty rain showers will develop during the morning and coverage will increase. As the cold air funnels into the area, on a strong north wind, the rain may change over to flurries or light snow showers in the northwestern viewing area.
Flurries or light snow showers become more likely over the northwestern viewing area Thursday afternoon, and some snow may fall over roughly the northwestern third or so of the viewing area.
Snowfall in Lubbock is possible tomorrow afternoon and evening. If it occurs, it overall will be light. For Lubbock perhaps of few tenths of an inch of snow FALL - which is not necessarily the same as snow on the ground.
Snow may accumulate on grassy areas and surfaces not in direct contact with the ground (such as overpasses, vehicles, and tables). Because of the preceding warmth I don't anticipate any wintry accumulation on area roads. As I said yesterday, if the precipitation intensity picks up there might be brief periods during which icy conditions exist in some spots. That would be most likely over the far northwestern viewing area.
Once again, watch for the precipitation forecast maps in the video which I'll post later this morning here on our Weather Page. These will include the possible type and amount.
In addition to the precipitation chance, overcast, windy and cold conditions will continue through Thursday evening. The warmest time will be shortly after midnight tonight, with temperatures falling through the day and night. The coldest time will be just before midnight tomorrow night.
Please don't take this as the final word. Keep up with the latest conditions and forecasts, drive to conditions, and anticipate possible travel hazards. You can use our weather app and weather page to check on current conditions and forecast updates.
Significant winter weather is expected in northeastern New Mexico into Colorado tonight and tomorrow, especially in the mountains. You can change the forecast point to any location in our weather app and weather page for the latest conditions and forecasts.
