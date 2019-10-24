City of Lubbock offers freezing weather home preparation tips

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - As expected cold weather moves into the South Plains, the City of Lubbock has offered tips for homeowners for freezing weather preparation.
Winterizing Outdoor Plumbing & Irrigation
- Manually turn off irrigation systems during freezing events;
- Turn off backflow assembly, insulate, and cover with insulation box;
- Check Heating element on RPZ backflow assemblies if applicable;
- Disconnect hoses from outdoor faucets;
- Cover outdoor faucets with insulated covers;
- Drain and winterize pools according to your pool maintenance provider or manual;
- Pipe wrap plumbing under pier and beam homes;
Winterizing Indoor Plumbing
- Use heat tape or pipe wraps to protect vulnerable pipes in attics, garages, crawl spaces, basements or outdoors;
- Seal cracks and holes passing through exterior walls, around pipes, with insulation foam;
- Open cabinets under sinks, point a portable heater into the cabinet to circulate warm air near the sink pipes;
- Trickle faucet water to relieve the pressure build up in freezing pipes;
- If you are leaving town, turn the water off at the meter.
The City also says if you experience a water emergency, have concerns about freezing water meters, or need assistance turning your meter off call 806-775-2588 for assistance.
