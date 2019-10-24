Colder with more Snow this evening

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Temperatures will continue to fall through the afternoon and into the evening. In addition, a light mixture of rain, sleet and at times, mostly snow will continue through midnight for the Lubbock area north. With temps expected to be near freezing by sunset, some light glazing of bridges might occur in Lubbock, but most of the travel issues will be in the region north of Lubbock.
The northwestern KCBD viewing area has the best chance of snow accumulation. 1 to 3 inches is possible, but isolated amounts near 4 inches may occur near Friona, Dimmitt, Tulia, and Silverton. See the Winter Weather Advisory below. Other communities likely to see snow include Bovina, Farwell, Hart, Happy, Quitaque, Muleshoe, Littlefield, Amherst, Olton, Plainview, Hale Center, Floydada, and Lockney.
No significant accumulation is expected on Lubbock-area roads, but a dusting may occur on grassy areas and the slim chance of some glazing of bridges later evening.
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 1 AM Friday for the northern KCBD viewing area counties of Parmer, Castro, Swisher and Briscoe. Slick roads and areas of low visibility in blowing snow are possible. Drive to conditions. This Advisory, issued by the National Weather Service, includes the cities of Friona, Bovina, Farwell, Dimmitt, Hart, Tulia, Happy, Silverton, and Quitaque.
Continue to monitor current conditions and forecasts and watch for statements and advisories which may be issued. Drive to conditions and anticipate possible travel hazards. You can use our weather app and weather page to check on current conditions and forecast updates. You can get road conditions by calling 5-1-1.
As the precipitation ends tonight, skies will clear from west to east and temperatures will drop to near and below freezing. I expect the first hard freeze of the season for Lubbock, and much of the rest of the Caprock area yet to experience a hard freeze, or even a freeze. A light freeze is more likely over the southeastern viewing area.
Dry weather and warmer afternoons will follow Friday and Saturday, with another cold front arriving late Sunday. Next week, including Halloween, looks cooler/colder than average. Check out our temperature trends and precipitation outlook in our 10-Day Forecast here on our Weather Page (and in our free Weather App, too).
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.