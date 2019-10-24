Colder with more Snow this evening

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Temperatures will continue to fall through the afternoon and into the evening. In addition, a light mixture of rain, sleet and at times, mostly snow will continue through midnight for the Lubbock area north. With temps expected to be near freezing by sunset, some light glazing of bridges might occur in Lubbock, but most of the travel issues will be in the region north of Lubbock.