Daybreak Today Thursday Morning Brief

First Bank settles with Reagor-Dykes to allow it to re-organize, estimates put Dallas tornado damage at $2 billion, President Trump lifts sanctions against Turkey

By Michael Cantu | October 24, 2019 at 6:11 AM CDT - Updated October 24 at 6:11 AM

On Daybreak Today, the Reagor Dykes Auto Group will move forward with its Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings, after a federal judge granted an expedited hearing to settle with First Bank & Trust.

The Insurance Council of Texas says a tornado outbreak in North Texas over the weekend caused an estimated $2 billion in damage.

  • This makes it the costliest tornado outbreak in Texas history.
  • About 5,700 customers are still without power throughout Dallas County.

President Donald Trump has lifted sanctions against Turkey.

House Republicans stormed a closed-door deposition Wednesday and refused to leave.

