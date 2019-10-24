Daybreak Today Thursday Morning Brief

Good morning and thank you for joining us!
On Daybreak Today, the Reagor Dykes Auto Group will move forward with its Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings, after a federal judge granted an expedited hearing to settle with First Bank & Trust.
- First Bank initially said RDAG should move to Chapter 7 bankruptcy and liquidate all its assets.
- After negotiations, the two sides reached a deal, which allows RDAG to continue with Chapter 11 proceedings.
- Read more here: Hearing set for Reagor-Dykes Auto Group, FirstBank & Trust settlement
The Insurance Council of Texas says a tornado outbreak in North Texas over the weekend caused an estimated $2 billion in damage.
- This makes it the costliest tornado outbreak in Texas history.
- About 5,700 customers are still without power throughout Dallas County.
President Donald Trump has lifted sanctions against Turkey.
- This comes after Turkey announced plans for a permanent cease-fire with Kurdish fighters in Syria.
- Trump said he would re-impose the sanctions if Turkey violates that agreement.
- Read more from The Associated Press here: Trump lifts sanctions on Turkey, says cease-fire permanent
House Republicans stormed a closed-door deposition Wednesday and refused to leave.
- The GOP says the impeachment inquiry into Trump is unfair and lacks transparency.
- Democrats accuse Republican lawmakers of violating House rules.
- Read more from The AP here: Chaotic scene as Republicans disrupt impeachment deposition
