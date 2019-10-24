Denver City’s Jacob Freeman turns setbacks into a comeback

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Denver City cross country runner Jacob Freeman will be running in the cross country regionals next Monday after winning the District Championship.
“I fought hard, kept my pace and it came down to the last stride and I passed first place and ended up finishing first ad District Champ.”
It’s a huge accomplishment for the Senior, who suffered two ACL injuries that ended his Sophomore and Junior years.
He had such dedication and determination that he kept moving forward.
“My first one was quite a struggle because my brother had gone through the same thing three times so it was quite emotional for me and my family. It took a lot of prayer and encouragement to get back. The second one, I knew I would come back even stronger than before.”
Jacob has done just that has he has shaved two minutes off his average time and he hopes to do well Monday at Regionals to end his Senior season with a trip to State.
If you wonder what he thinks about as he runs, that’s easy for Jacob.
“For me being setback two years, in my head, I think about, I really got to go. I can’t go too fast to early. So as I’m thinking, I just watch the people in front of me as they slow down and that’s where I open my strides.”
Good luck to Jacob at Regionals on Monday.
