Hobbs PD eyes suspect in case of man found dead in vehicle

HOBBS, New Mexico (KCBD) - The Hobbs Police Department is searching for 36-year-old Edward Soto, the man who they believe is involved in the death of another Hobbs man in early-October.
Police found 26-year-old Eric Carrasco dead in a vehicle that hit a Motel 6 in the 200 block of North Marland Street on Friday, Oct. 4, according to Hobbs PD. Through interviews detectives were able to secure a search warrant for Soto, who is believed to have something to do with Carrasco’s death.
Authorities issued the warrant on Wednesday, Oct. 23, for one open count of murder and possession of a firearm by a felon.
Those who have any information about the murder and Soto are asked to call Hobbs PD at 575-397-9265 or Lea County Crime Stoppers at 575-393-8005.
