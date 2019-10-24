Hobbs PD eyes suspect in case of man found dead in vehicle

Edward Soto is wanted by the Hobbs Police Department. He is a suspect in an early-October murder case. (Source: Shane Blevins)
By Michael Cantu | October 24, 2019 at 8:53 AM CDT - Updated October 24 at 8:53 AM

HOBBS, New Mexico (KCBD) - The Hobbs Police Department is searching for 36-year-old Edward Soto, the man who they believe is involved in the death of another Hobbs man in early-October.

Police found 26-year-old Eric Carrasco dead in a vehicle that hit a Motel 6 in the 200 block of North Marland Street on Friday, Oct. 4, according to Hobbs PD. Through interviews detectives were able to secure a search warrant for Soto, who is believed to have something to do with Carrasco’s death.

Authorities issued the warrant on Wednesday, Oct. 23, for one open count of murder and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Those who have any information about the murder and Soto are asked to call Hobbs PD at 575-397-9265 or Lea County Crime Stoppers at 575-393-8005.

On October 4, 2019 at approximately 4:09 A.M. Officers with the Hobbs Police Department were called to the Motel 6...

Posted by Hobbs Police Department on Wednesday, October 23, 2019

