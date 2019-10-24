Jarrett Culver scores his first 4 points in NBA Debut

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Playing in his first NBA game, Lubbock’s own Jarrett Culver came off the bench and scored his first professional basket In the second quarter. The former Coronado Mustang and Texas Tech Red Raider finished with four points in Minnesota’s 127-126 overtime win in Brooklyn Wednesday night against the Nets.
Culver played 16 minutes and shot 2-5 from the field, 0-2 from three point range. He had two rebounds and one steal while turning the ball over twice.
This is a night Jarrett Culver has dreamed of it and became reality tonight. Culver & the Timberwolves are next in action at Charlotte Friday night.
For those interested in watching Culver play in person, Minnesota will make six trips to the State of Texas. The Timberwolves are at Dallas December 4 and February 24, at Houston January 11 and March 10 and at San Antonio November 27 and March 14.
Congrats to Jarrett Culver on beginning his basketball journey in the NBA.
