Jeff Baum, LISD Chief Financial Officer, tenders resignation

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Independent School District’s Chief Financial Officer, Jeff Baum, has tendered his resignation effective June 30, the end of his current contract.
For unconfirmed reasons, Baum was placed on paid administrative leave in mid-September. LISD did release a statement to KCBD NewsChannel 11 and said his leave was not connected to his fiduciary responsibilities.
Once again, LISD now says Baum’s resignation has nothing to with both financial and fiduciary responsibilities.
For the time being, he will oversee special projects.
